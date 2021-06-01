Myanmar Military Coup: Nearly 840 People Killed By Security Forces Since Feb 1

As the military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar continues, nearly 840 people have been killed so far, including three on May 30. The Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) also informed that a total of 4,409 people are currently under detention as well. Myanmar has been in an uproar since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a Feb 1 coup, triggering a massive uprising that authorities have sought to quell with lethal force.

AAPP said, “On Sunday, in Mandalay region, Moe Myint Aung was shot in the stomach by a bullet and died when the junta raided the Yonetan Ward and Hman Cho Ward to arrest six youths and opened fire to the door to enter the house of Moe Myint Aung”.

Financial woes in Myanmar

Amid the military’s violence, Myanmar citizens have also been facing an increasing shortage of cash and overall hikes in prices of goods and services as they are withdrawing their savings from banks due to concerns for their future, and economic woes. Kyodo News reported that the currency has been depreciating and the value of Myanmar’s currency Kyat dropped 14 per cent just two months after the coup against the US dollar. As a result, the Southeast Asian country has been facing inflation on goods and products causing consumer prices to soar due to the currency crisis.

In Myanmar's most populous city Yangon, people have been queuing outside the banks amid the ongoing financial crisis. Several bank employees have financial experts who have either stepped down or refused to conduct their duties in defiance of the military Junta regime. Due to civil disobedience movements, the military has imposed several restrictions, including a cap on the withdrawal of the sum of money from banks and financial institutions.

This has led many citizens to exchange the currency for the US dollar from the black markets. Reports also emerged stating that the lack of finance has made it difficult for the military to pay soldiers in time, driving some of them into looting. Adding to the nation's financial woes, Japan has also warned last week that it may freeze all support aid to Myanmar, as the military Junta continues to use coercion and lethal tactics against the civilians that demand the restoration of the democratically elected government in southeast Asian country.

