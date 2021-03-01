Myanmar Military Coup Timeline: Here's What Happened In A Month Since Suu Kyi's Detention

Myanmar is witnessing widespread protests over the recent military coup that saw the ousting of the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. It's been a month since the military junta took over the government and arrested political leaders of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party. Here's a timeline of events that took place in the country since the coup.

February 1

The military launched the coup in Myanmar, arresting top political leaders, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. The coup occurred a day before the newly-elected members of parliament were scheduled to take the oath. Myanmar military levelled unfounded allegations of ''election-fraud'' and used the reason as an excuse for the coup.

February 3

The military junta launched a series of raids at NLD offices and residences of top political leaders. The military filed charges against Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint for petty reasons. For instance, the military accused President Myint of violating COVID-19 protocols and Suu Kyi of keeping hand-held radios without permission.

February 4

The country witnessed its first public display of anger against the military coup as a group of demonstrators took to the streets raising pro-democracy slogans. Some protesters were also arrested for raising their voices against the coup. It was also one of the first arrests of peaceful protesters.

February 5

The protesters are joined by teachers and some government officials, who vowed not to return to work until the government of Suu Kyi is restored.

February 6

The military blocks internet connectivity in the country, fearing online mobilisation of protesters, who were already using social media to spread messages and information.

February 7

The protests against the military coup spread across the country, with more and more people coming out on the streets. The military restores the internet but keeps social media platforms blocked.

February 9

Myanmar police use violent means such as rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters. The use of force doesn't deter the protesters, who keep on pouring the streets in large numbers. A woman protester suffered a bullet injury in the head and is kept on life support.

February 13

The military reinstates a law that allows security personnel to detain people and search private properties without a court order. The military then orders the arrest of activists and prominent personalities supporting the protests.

February 19

The woman, who suffered a bullet injury in the head, succumbs to death at a hospital, sparking anger among protesters.

February 21

Two more protesters are killed in police action, resulting in more widespread strikes the next day.

February 25

Facebook bans Myanmar military's official handles from its platform. Supporters of Myanmar military clash with protesters in Yangon, the largest city in the country.

February 27

Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations is fired for expressing concern at the international stage over the military coup.

February 28

More than 10 people are killed in police firing after security personnel tried to disperse the protesting crowd.

(Image Credit: AP)

