Myanmar Military Killed 138 protestors Since Feb 1 Coup, Reveals UN Data

The people of Myanmar are witnessing one of the deadliest military coups in their nation. On March 14, 2021, it was reported that the Myanmar military open-fired at the pro-democracy protestors killing five people, media, and witnesses. A day after that dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon.

Now, the United Nations (UN) has revealed that a total of 138 peaceful protestors have been killed since the military coup of Myanmar i.e.February 1. Speaking on the ongoing violence in Myanmar, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General on Monday (local time) cited data from the UN Human Rights office and revealed that 38 people were killed on March 15, 2021.

Stephane Dujarric said, "This includes 38 people who were killed yesterday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, while 18 people were killed on Saturday."

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns this ongoing violence against peaceful protesters and the continuing violation of the most basic human rights of the people of Myanmar. The Secretary-General renews his call on the international community, including regional actors, to come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations," added Stephane Dujarric. READ | Myanmar: At least 38 more protesters killed as security forces intensify crackdown

'International community must come together'

Before Stephane Dujarric, Secretary General's Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener strongly condemned the bloodshed and violence in Myanmar since the military coup.

"The ongoing brutality, including against medical personnel and destruction of public infrastructure, severely undermines any prospects for peace and stability. The international community, including regional actors, must come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations," the statement said.

Despite the UN's continuous criticism and appeal to stop violence, Myanmar's military has extended martial law to broader sections of Yangon after the deaths of several protesters in the city's garment production hub, where several Chinese factories have suffered arson attacks, reported Nikkei Asia.

Myanmar military coup

Myanmar's parliament was scheduled to hold its first session since the country’s Nov. 8 elections, in which the National League for Democracy (Aung San Suu Kyi party), Myanmar’s leading civilian party, won 83 percent of the body’s available seats. However, the army alleged that the victory of Aung San Suu Kyi's party was a fraud. She urged supporters to "protest against the coup".

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar armed forces detained the leaders of the National League for Democracy and other civilian officials, including Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint, cabinet ministers, the chief ministers of several regions, opposition politicians, writers and activists.