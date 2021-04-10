Myanmar Military Using Chinese Drones To Monitor Protesters Amid Unrest: Report

Myanmar’s military has deployed China-made drones for its own operations against the anti-coup protesters in the Southeast Asian country, as per a report by British military intelligence’s Jane’s International Defence Review on April 7. The report also cited images on social media that showed low-flying drones in March over Mandalay, which was one of the dozens of cities in Myanmar that witnessed protests against the military following the coup on February 1. The junta overthrew the civilian elected government and took over the control of the country.

The report included two types of drones flying at altitudes low enough to be seen and heard by residents in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. As per Janes report, CH-3A drone was also spotted in Myanmar which is developed by Chinese state-owned defence contractor China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

Reportedly, it is believed that at least 10 to 12 of the CH-3A drones about a squadron’s worth of aircraft, were delivered to Myanmar between 2013 and 2015 and operated by Myanmar Air Force. According to Janes, they are reportedly based at Meiktila Air Base in north-central Myanmar.

Drones like CH-3A used for surveillance

Typically, military drones such as the CH-3A developed by Chinese companies are used to collect aerial surveillance images and data to support the military’s planning as well as decision-making and to conduct counter-insurgency operations against the ethnic rebel groups in the nation. The report further said, “It is therefore likely that the UAVs seen operating over Mandalay were used to observe ground activity, enabling the Tatmadaw to visually monitor the situation in real time to identify specific threats and direct security forces as required.”

“For the Tatmadaw, such deleterious psychological effects could eventually provide a critical advantage as it attempts to pacify a population that is clearly growing increasingly resistant by the day to its self-declared rule,” Janes said. Further, according to the University of Pennsylvania and Texas A&M University research paper, China is rapidly emerging as the top global arms supplier with drones leading its foray into at least 18 countries between 2011 and 2018.

(Image credits: AP)