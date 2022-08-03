Myanmar Military Using Chinese Facial Recognition Tech To Track, Remove Opponents: Report

Amid the political turmoil in Myanmar, the military Junta of the nation is reported to be using facial recognition technology to increase its capacity for public monitoring which has been raising worries about the safety of opposition groups and democracy campaigners there. According to the DW report, the cameras are made by China's tech giants Huawei, Dahua, and Hikvision and use artificial intelligence technology that automatically analyses faces and car license plates in public areas and notifies authorities of those who are on a wanted list.

Further, experts believe that the wider availability of this technology may have an impact on the safety of those who disagree with Myanmar's military regime. As per activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi from Myanmar’s largest city Yangon, “This is another threat coming, not just on the ground. We are now resisting a digital authoritarian regime”.

Concerns over Military Junta's facial recognition technology usage

In addition to this, Human Rights Watch (HRW), a non-governmental organization, warned of a "serious threat" to human rights in a report on Myanmar's usage of Chinese-made face recognition technology that was published in March. Phil Robertson, the HRW Deputy Asia Director, told DW that the cameras are the “epitome of intrusive surveillance,” and would enable the junta to remotely watch, trace, and eventually raid the activities of opponents.

In December 2020, before the military overthrew the government in a coup, as per the HRW report, hundreds of cameras were reportedly deployed in townships around the capital Naypyidaw as part of a security effort named "safe city." According to the DW report, cameras were also set up in Yangon.

Robertson even added, “We expect the systems will be used to identify persons of interest, follow their movements, identify their motorcycles and cars, and ultimately follow them to resistance safe houses where junta forces can attack, arrest, and kill those opposed to the military regime”.

Besides this, the junta has banned online information and limited internet access by holding control of Telenor, Myanmar's largest telecom firm. In order to keep track of and fight online "traitors," there have also been rumours that the junta has planted spyware on telecom and internet service providers, ANI reported.

Notably, governments all across the globe employ surveillance technologies for security to combat crime. As per an ANI report, t This is by no means limited to autocratic governments; before the coup, the democratically-elected civilian government of Myanmar, led by Aung San Suu Kyi also used Chinese-build technology. However, HRW contends that the junta is using modern technology to tighten its grip on power in Myanmar's internal political environment.

G7 nations condemn pro-democracy activists execution

Meanwhile, the Group of Seven (G7)'s Foreign Ministers condemned the Myanmar government on June 29 for the horrific execution of four pro-democracy activists and demanded fair trials. The foreign ministers of Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, France, and the High Representative of the European Union expressed "deep concern" about the status of the political, economic, social, and human rights in the military-run nation in a joint statement. Additionally, they requested that Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the junta, "immediately end the use of violence," stop carrying out any "arbitrary executions," and release all political detainees, including former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

