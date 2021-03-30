Myanmar Protesters Launch 'garbage Strike' As Death Toll Crosses 500 In Military Crackdown

As the number of pro-democracy protesters killed by security forces rose to 500, Myanmar activists launched a “garbage strike” to oppose the military coup. According to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group, around 510 civilians have been killed since Myanmar’s junta launched a crackdown on protesters demonstrating the country’s military coup on February 1. On Saturday alone, more than 100 people had been killed- including children - in 44 towns and cities across the country.

According to Sky News, amid the heavy clashes between the protesters and the junta, demonstrators have now stepped up the civil disobedience campaign by asking Yangon residents to leave rubbish at main road intersections. While taking to social media, a protester even informed that the “garbage strike is a strike to oppose the junta”. Several users even shared pictures online which showed piles of rubbish piling up on the city’s road.

Happened in Tharkayta:Cilivilans threw away their garbage wastes on the main road to repel the dictatorship and killing of over 400 unarmed civilians across Myanmar. Garbage strike !!! #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Mar30Coup pic.twitter.com/iEZes1I1Lo — Eleanor (@Uniquenectar) March 30, 2021

Myanmar military coup

Meanwhile, the death toll in Myanmar has been steadily increasing as authorities grow more forceful with their suppression of opposition to the February 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup also reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements and calling out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism.

According to AAPP, throughout Monday, crackdowns and shootings, however, continued across the nation and at least 14 people were shot dead. According to CNN, the AAPP said that amidst crackdowns in Kyauk Myaung, Tamwe Township, Yangon Region, people banged pots and pans in protest. At that time, the junta forces told people they will arson neighbourhoods if people continue, AAPP said. Additionally, the reported influx of people fleeing into neighbouring Thailand also marks a new phase in the deepening crisis for Myanmar.

