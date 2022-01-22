Myanmar: Two Members From Aung San Suu Kyi's Ousted Party Given Death Sentence

Myanmar’s military tribunal sentenced members of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) to death for terror offences on Friday. In the latest development concerning the junta’s crackdown on the Nobel laureate’s party, two prominent activists were sentenced to death for alleged involvement in terrorist activists, reported AP citing an army television station’s report Friday.

Myawaddy TV said on its evening news broadcast that Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, and Phyo Zeyar Thaw, also known as Maung Kyaw, were convicted under the Southeast Asian Counterterrorism Law. According to the report, they were found guilty of offences involving explosives, bombings and financing terrorism.

Both individuals have been detained since their arrests. As per AP, they were unable to comment on the allegations and no lawyer ever emerged to comment on their beliefs. Earlier in October last year, Min Yu’s wife, Nilar Thein denied the allegations lodged against her husband. Furthermore, the details of their trials were unavailable as the proceedings were carried out in a closed military court. It still remains unclear if both cases are linked.

Myanmar’s military took over power on 2 February 2021 and since then, the country has been engulfed in unrest with pro-democracy protests and the junta’s crackdown on the demonstrations. AP stated that modern-day Myanmar has a record of rare carrying out death sentences. Both Kyaw Min Yu and Phyo Zeyar Thaw are among the most prominent activists to be handed out death sentences since the junta seized power last year and toppled the government of Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi Hit by five new corruption charges

Earlier this month, ousted leader Suu Kyi who has been already sentenced to six years was hit with five new corruption charges. It is pertinent to note that the Nobel laureate has been on trial since June 2021 and in recent weeks has been sentenced to a combined six years in detention by a court in the capital Naypyitaw even though the ongoing legal proceedings have been criticised by the international community as a sham. As per reports, the supporters of the 76-year-old Suu Kyi has said that the military that overthrew her elected government in a coup nearly a year ago is seeking to discredit her through the trial.

Image: AP