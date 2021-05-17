Myanmar UN Envoy Asks International Community To Cut Tatmadaw's Finance Flows

Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun on Sunday urged the international community to disrupt the financial flow to the military Tatmadaw, suspend major investments, businesses, and tie-ups with companies linked to the military. In an interview with NHK World, Moe condemned Junta’s political crackdown on the pro-democracy protesters and supported the Myanmar civilians in their demands to restore the democratically elected government in the Southeast Asian country.

"Any financial flow that goes through the military chain should be cut off immediately,” Moe told the network. He added, "They will be using this income for killing people of Myanmar.”

Furthermore, he extended support for the national unity government and boycotted the military’s oppressive rule as he lambasted the armed forces for targeting civilian population airstrikes and arbitrarily detaining anti-coup demonstrators. Moe also appealed to the world to give refuge to the Myanmar citizens fleeing atrocities and oppression by the armed forces within the country. "The military coup must fail, democracy must prevail in Myanmar,” he said, as he made remarks on the civilians picking arms against the military in defiance to the enforced regime.

within 48 hours,#Mindat can become a battleground & thousands of people are facing the danger of being displaced. So,we urge the int'l community to take immediate actions to end all #Violence of the army and protect the defenseless people of Mindat, #ChinState. #MOFA, #NUG pic.twitter.com/HqIUDETF0J — National Unity Government Myanmar (@NUGMyanmar) May 15, 2021

Following the armed coup in Myanmar on February 1, Moe was removed as the country’s envoy after the military rule was imposed and he condemned the military’s actions at UN General Assembly. He, however, has remained the UN Ambassador. Moe denounced the use of lethal tactics by the Junta as reports emerged that it deployed Chinese-made drones across Myanmar to quell pro-democracy protesters and launch a crackdown. Citizens were shot dead by army snipers after Junta deployed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) strategy to kill civilians in alliance with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Civil disobedience movement poet dies in military detention

As Junta continues its oppression, an acclaimed poet whose work has been symbolic for civil disobedience movement against the military junta died in the detention facility, the family informed the local Myanmar news outlets. Khet Thi and his wife, Chaw Su, were taken under police custody forcibly as a part of the crackdown against the political dissident in the town of Shwebo in the Sagaing region. The popular poet, who leads the resistance against the army coup, died under mysterious circumstances. His body was handed to the family, and shockingly, the family alleged that his organs had been missing and there were evident signs of torture due to multiple bruises as the family visited the deceased poet in the morgue.