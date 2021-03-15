Myanmar's City Hospital Received 34 Dead Bodies After March 14 Violence Amid Coup: Report

A hospital in a suburb of Myanmar’s Yangon city, rocked with severe violence among anti-coup protests on Sunday received at least 34 bodies and around 40 wounded people, reported Myanmar Now on March 15. The report came after a rights group had said that at least 22 people had been killed in the Hlaingthaya suburb where Myanmar’s security forces opened fire on anti-military protesters after the unidentified assailants set ablaze several Chinese-financed garment factories.

The Southeast Asian country-based media outlet has reported that at least 59 civilians have been killed and 129 injured in Sunday’s crackdown by law enforcement authorities against protesters demanding restoration of civilian government and release of elected leaders since the military seized power on February 1. Myanmar Now cited its sources at three area hospitals as security forces attacked demonstrators in Yangon’s suburban and industrial townships.

As per a senior official at the Yangon General Hospital, the report stated, that seven of 56 people who were brought to the hospital were pronounced dead. The casualties were from Hlaing Tharyar, Kyimyindaing and South Dagon townships, the official informed the publication. The official was quoted by the outlet saying, “Three people among the injured are in critical condition. There will be more casualties arriving from Shwepyitha and Hlaing Tharyar.”

Meanwhile, around 70 injured people were received by Thingangyun Sanpya Hospital where the medical staff reportedly declared 18 dead. Even though doctors had been participating in a general strike, a doctor at Thingangyun Sanpya Hospital said that more medical professionals were needed on different rescue teams to cater to people injured by security forces as the crackdown intensified.

Over 100 People Flee Myanmar To Take Refuge

The Associated Press reported that over 100 people fleeing Myanmar have crossed the border to enter a small village named Farkawn in the northeastern state of Mizoram. Speaking to the news agency, Ramliana, the head of the village council confirmed that a total of 116 Myanmar residents crossed the Tiau River to reach the village.

Myanmar, which is currently facing one of the biggest political crises, has witnessed hundreds of residents trying to flee the country in recent weeks. On March 5, at least 12 people crossed the Indian border and took refuge in Mizoram. Out of the total eight people entered the Serchhip district while four others reached the Champhai district of the bordering state.

(Image credits: The Associated Press)