Myanmar's New Election Commission Annulled The 2020 Election Results: Report

Myanmar’s new election commission has annulled the November 2020 election results on Friday that had declared Aung San Suu Kyi’s party victorious, stated local media reports. The move came after more than 25 days after the junta seized the power in Myanmar and ousted the elected civilian government, placed the leaders under house arrest. As per Irrawaddy News, the military-appointed Union Election Commission Chairman U Thein Soe has said, “The National League for Democracy’s 2020 election result is no longer valid,” during the commission’s meeting with 53 political parties in Naypyitaw on February 26.

Most recently, in the wake of the February 1 military coup, Facebook and Instagram banned the Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) on Thursday with immediate effect. In the run-up to the November 2020 election, Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has acquired the power of the nation now, had claimed that the civilian government was making "unacceptable mistakes". At the time, Suu Kyi had even reacted to the crisis and urged the people to not be intimidated. Her party, National League for Democracy (NLD) emerged won the elections by securing 346 seats, more than the required 322.

However, the military alleged that the elections were full of ‘irregularities’ and questioned the veracity of at least 9 million votes cast in November 2020 even though the country’s election commission rejected the claims of fraud. Myanmar military stressed that it will protect and abide by its constitution. Myanmar military’s clampdown in the Southeast Asian nation came despite the weeks-long protests by citizens demanding the immediate release of civilian government leaders.

Myanmar Army General Justified Coup

Earlier this month, in the first televised remarks since the junta took over Myanmar, the army chief on February 8 insisted that a coup to oust the Southeast Asian nation’s civilian leaders was justified by 'voter fraud' but further pleaded to hand back power after elections. On February 1, Myanmar army General Min Aung Hlaing had declared a state of emergency, seizing power. The Army claimed that the civilian leaders had remained unsuccessful to properly investigate the allegations of November general elections being ‘rigged’.

"In order to maintain and protect the democratic system, Tamataw (the armed forces) in line with the 2008 constitution declared a state of emergency," he reportedly said even as nationwide protests intensified demanding the release of civilian leaders.

