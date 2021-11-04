N Korea In Final Arrangements To Reopen China Border To Revive Economy Amid COVID: Report

North Korea, which has recently reopened its sea routes in order to revive its crawling economy, the Seoul government is working on the final stage to reopen its train routes with China. According to a report by The Korea Herald, a unification mministry official said that Supreme leader Kim Jong-un has recently ordered its people to organise all the systems as per the COVID-19 guidelines in order to start trade with Beijing. Notably, North Korea had closed its international borders about two years ago in order to secure the country from the strain of the deadly pandemic.

North Korea had also shut the China border and other major borders that left the country's economy in crawling condition. However, the latest development came after the Supreme leader failed to revive the country with domestic products. Citing the officials, the Korean media outlet also said that Seoul is expecting the resumption of cargo transportation via land routes. However, he has not revealed any details about the exact dates for the opening of land routes but stressed surety about the resumption within the next month.

"Our assessment is that various preparations for the resumption of goods exchange through train routes are at the final stage," the official told The Korean Herald.

China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

The officials said Seoul has constructed quarantine facilities at the border area in order to check the people with symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. According to the Korean media outlet, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) told legislators the North is in talks with Beijing and Moscow to reopen railroad operations across the border and those connecting Sinuiju and Dandong. It is to mention, on November 2, China and Russia urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to lift a slew of sanctions against Seoul. A draft resolution was also sent to council members, emphasising Korea's economic hardships and urging to lift sanctions "with the goal of strengthening the civilian population's livelihood," reported The Associated Press.

WHO started delivering medical aid after two years

Earlier in October, the World Health Organisation also started shipping COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea after two years of ignorance of international medical supplies. Notably, the Supreme leader maintained a tough stand while announcing any COVID updates. Kim Jong-Un on several occasions bolstered the country's strict measures in dealing with the COVID virus. According to him, he has managed to weed out the deadly pandemic from the country, but, experts widely doubt his claims.

