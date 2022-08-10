Nancy Pelosi Says Xi In A 'fragile Place & Acting Like A Scared Bully' To Her Taiwan Visit

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose trip to Taiwan brought the US and China into direct confrontation and heightened tensions in the region, said that Congress will not be intimidated by Beijing’s reaction to her trip. Pelosi went on to say that Chinese President Xi Jinping was acting “like a scared bully” apparently referring to the widespread response by Beijing, including trade restrictions on Taiwan and launching large-scale military drills encircling the island. China also pulled out of key agreement talks with the US.

During NBC’s ‘Today’ show, Pelosi said that just because Chinese President Xi Jinping “has his own insecurities, doesn't mean that I am going to have him do my schedule for members of Congress”.

In another interview on MSNBC, the US House Speaker, who was the first official in the office to visit Taiwan in 25 years, said that China cannot control the schedules of members of Congress, and, "We're not going to be accomplices to his isolation of Taiwan." Pelosi also said, “I think he's in a fragile place…He's acting like a scared bully."

Pelosi's Taiwan visit lasted for 18 hours last week, prompting China’s furious response which considered the island as its own territory. Beijing also launched multiple-day large-scale military drills in six regions around Taiwan. While China appeared to bolster its military might, reports have stated that it launched missiles that likely flew over Taipei and into waters that Japan claims as an exclusive zone.

Despite China’s threats and response to her trip, Pelosi emphasised that she meant to reinforce US President Joe Biden’s focus on the region. It should be mentioned that the White House was very evident in placing the responsibility of the trip alone on her saying it was her decision. However, the Biden administration officials united in criticising China’s military drills around Taiwan and announced Washington's own army drills.

China sanctioned Nancy Pelosi & her direct relatives

Pelosi called Beijing a “bully” just days after China’s government sanctioned the US House Speaker and her direct relatives. CGTN had stated that the measure was announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Sanctions against her came after Beijing suspended the exports of natural sand to Taiwan and banned imports of various Taiwanese firms producing sweets, pastries and other baked goods.

Meanwhile, China’s Military on Tuesday announced that its navy and air force would continue joint drills in the waters and airspace encircling the self-ruled democratic island. Following the four days of large-scale military drills that were launched after the US House Speaker visited Taiwan for the first time in 25 years, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said that the upcoming drills were to prepare “joint defence” and “joint blockade” of the self-ruled island. However, it did not mention an end date.

Image: AP