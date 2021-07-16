Napoleon's Hat Expected To Fetch Up To Rs 5.2 Crores In Auction

According to auctioneers Sotheby's, a hat worn by Napoleon during his 1807 military campaign against Prussian and Russian forces could fetch 600,000 euros when it goes on sale in September. On Thursday, Sotheby's in Paris announced that it would mark the bicentennial of Napoleon's death with a sale dedicated to a figure who continues to divide opinion.

Napoleon was an emperor whose amazing destiny continues to amaze on every continent, 200 years after his death. According to the auction house. The auction's flagship lot is a bicorne that is thought to have accompanied Napoleon during his winning campaign of 1807. It's thought he wore it when he signed the Tilsit peace treaties, which divided continental Europe into various zones of French and Russian dominance. Napoleon was an undeniably brilliant leader who won the Battle of Waterloo at the age of 30. While he is best known for his military expertise, Sotheby's said he understood the political power of art.

Sir Michael Shaw-Stewart purchased the hat in 1814

The hat was purchased in 1814 by Sir Michael Shaw-Stewart, a politician and aristocracy who had grown somewhat infatuated with Napoleon. It was taken back to Shaw-family Stewart's estate in Ardgowan, Scotland, and passed down through the generations.

Only 19 bicornes have been identified as Napoleon's own, many of which are in museum collections. It will be auctioned in the month of September with a price range of 400,000 to 600,000 euros. The sale, which will take place from the 15th to the 22nd of September, will also feature approximately 100 pieces of visual art, sculpture, silverware, furniture, porcelain, jewellery, photography, and memorabilia.

Sotheby's will also put James Ensor's satirical painting in the auction

Sotheby's is also putting a satirical picture by Belgian artist James Ensor from circa 1890-91 in the sale. It is one of several works by the artist representing the Battle of Waterloo, titled Les remords de l’ogre de Corse (The remorse of the Corsican ogre). The unpleasant image depicts a sneering Napoleon bidding his troops farewell, their gazes already averted. The flag in the background bears the details of his failures.