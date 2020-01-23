The Debate
NASA Asks People To Name Next Mars Rover, Netizens Hijack Poll With Hilarious Suggestions

Rest of the World News

NASA tried conducting a poll on Twiter where it asked users to visit its web page and vote for the option they think will be the best for naming the next rover.

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) tried conducting a poll on Twiter where it asked users to visit its web page and vote for the option they think will be the best for naming the next Mars rover. However, unsurprisingly, the poll was quickly hijacked by netizens on Twitter who then started suggesting unimaginative and childish names.

NASA's naming mission that went wrong 

People started suggesting names like Rovie McRovieface, Rover McRoverface, etc. The suggested names were similar to the trend that took place in March 2016, when users on social media were asked to name an underwater research boat which is owned by a British Research Council. The boat was eventually named after natural historian Sir David Attenborough. 

Read: NASA Shares Images Of Icy Mars Crater Captured Over A Period Of 6 Years

NASA's list of option that was rejected by the netizens included Clarity, Vision, Promise, Tenacity, Perseverance, Ingenuity, Courage, Fortitude, and Endurance. NASA shared the tweet on January 22 where it asked people to select a name from the nine potential names for the Mars 2020 rover. Many people took to the post to poke fun at NASA while some took the post seriously.

Read: NASA Plans To Build Homes Out Of Mycelia Fungi On Moon And Mars

Read:  NASA States That Smoke From Australian Bush-fires Has Circumnavigated The Planet

Read: It's Here! NASA Successfully Tests New Rover Which Will Hunt For Water On The Moon

