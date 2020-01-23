NASA Asks People To Name Next Mars Rover, Netizens Hijack Poll With Hilarious Suggestions

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) tried conducting a poll on Twiter where it asked users to visit its web page and vote for the option they think will be the best for naming the next Mars rover. However, unsurprisingly, the poll was quickly hijacked by netizens on Twitter who then started suggesting unimaginative and childish names.

NASA's naming mission that went wrong

People started suggesting names like Rovie McRovieface, Rover McRoverface, etc. The suggested names were similar to the trend that took place in March 2016, when users on social media were asked to name an underwater research boat which is owned by a British Research Council. The boat was eventually named after natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

NASA's list of option that was rejected by the netizens included Clarity, Vision, Promise, Tenacity, Perseverance, Ingenuity, Courage, Fortitude, and Endurance. NASA shared the tweet on January 22 where it asked people to select a name from the nine potential names for the Mars 2020 rover. Many people took to the post to poke fun at NASA while some took the post seriously.

What best describes a Mars rover? Tenacity? Fortitude? Courage? We’ve selected nine potential names for the #Mars2020 rover. You can vote for your favorite; results will be considered in selecting the rover’s name. https://t.co/PuiJ47SDeb pic.twitter.com/3oxEqWKa9N — NASA (@NASA) January 21, 2020

Name it after my ex girlfriend coz she loved to get around — anthony 🍨 (@icecreamtony) January 22, 2020

Rover McRoverface. Obviously. — Kelly Kline (@itskellykline) January 21, 2020

I’m partial to Bessy, but Rover McRoverface sure is better than: Fortitude.



It’s a funny little (hopefully dependable!) beep-bop robot, don’t give it any of those pretentious names. — Cosmotastic (@Cosmotastic1) January 21, 2020

That's your list?

Sounds like a list picked by committee in consultation with a stale PR agency.



How about calling it Sagan?

As in, you know, Carl Sagan, an actual Planetary Scientist. — Dave Jones (@eevblog) January 21, 2020

