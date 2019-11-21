NASA Scientists Observe 'bizarre' Fluctuating Levels Of Oxygen On Mars

Scientists at NASA have reportedly tried to measure seasonal changes in the gases recently, that fill the air directly above the surface of Mars and observed the fluctuating level of Oxygen in the atmosphere. Melissa Trainer, a planetary scientist at NASA and a team member on the Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) experiment said, the gases are well behaved, however, Oxygen appears to be behaving in a decidedly unexpected and altogether 'bizarre manner'.

According to the scientists, the atmospheric oxygen rising and falling at similar times suggests that something is making or unleashing stores of oxygen in the warmer months and trapping or swelling it up during frigid ones. They believe that this could be a geological, chemical, atmospheric or, perhaps even a biological process, however, the scientists are still not sure. They further added the oxygens trampolining is certainly a local feature but it could be a regional or even global peculiarity. The scientists at NASA are still finding the reason behind this mysterious spike. The result has definitely left the scientists baffled and in another doubt.

'Soon-to-be-renamed Mars 2020

NASA in a report stated that "The soon-to-be-renamed Mars 2020 rover will launch in July or August 2020. Equipped with a new suite of scientific instruments, the rover aims to build upon Curiosity's discoveries about how Mars was habitable in the past. Mars 2020 will search for signs of past microbial life, characterize the planet's climate and geology and collect samples for a future return to Earth."

NASA announces Jezero crater location

NASA in its press release also announced the location Jezero crater, for the landing of its rover for the 2020 Mars mission last year. According to a new study published in the journal of Geophysical Research Letters, the site might preserve signs of ancient life on the Red planet. According to the NASA Jet propulsion laboratory, the rover is expected to land on the Jezero crater on February 18, 2021.

