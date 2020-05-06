NASA Confirms Working With Tom Cruise For A Film Aboard International Space Station (ISS)

NASA has confirmed that Hollywood star Tom Cruise, known for his action films, is set to shoot his upcoming flick aboard the International Space Station (ISS). NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine expressed his excitement on Twitter and confirmed the news. The Hollywood actor has partnered with premier space agency NASA to shoot a movie, at least in part, aboard the artificial satellite orbiting the Earth since 1998.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

The Plot details of the film have not been revealed, but it is not a sequel to Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, as reported by international media. Although the 57-year-old actor is known to perform death-defying stunts including a freefall at 200 mph in 2018’s 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout', it is still obscure as to how the actor will pull off his shoot aboard the orbiting wonder. Reports have stated SpaceX, founded by Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, is also a potential partner on the film project. The film will be the first-ever feature narrative film to be shot in space.

In the past, NASA has been vocal of its plans about making ISS open to commercial ventures, the film project could be precedent. Also, Bridenstine has opined that the film could serve as popular media to inspire next-gen engineers and scientists. Elon Musk has always had ambitious plans of sending people to Mars, this commercial film could only serve as a stepping stone to a much larger viable project of the future.

Cruise’s next film is “Top Gun: Maverick,” in which he reprises his role as Captain Maverick, a test pilot and flight instructor. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paramount has moved 'Top Gun: Maverick' off its July 12 release date to Dec. 23, 2020.