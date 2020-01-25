Nationwide Measures Ordered In China In A Bid To Contain New Coronavirus

In a bid to try and stop the spread of a new strain of Coronavirus, China has recently ordered nationwide measures that are aimed at identifying and isolating anyone suspected of having the deadly virus. As the death toll and the number of those infected skyrocketed, these measures will target passengers travelling on trains, aeroplanes and buses.

Measures to contain the virus

According to the Chinese, inspection stations will be set up and all the passengers that exhibit signs of the deadly virus will be immediately transported to a medical centre. The isolation of the infected individual will be followed by the disinfection of the train, plane or bus. The statement also added that all departments of transportation will have to impose these new restrictions and measures.

All staff members must wear masks and they must also provide the NHC about the individuals who were in close proximity to the infected case, for example, those sitting in the same carriage and etc. This order is nationwide and therefore applies to all provinces and regions.

China has expanded its travel ban to a total of 13 cities stepping up in its efforts to curb the deadly coronavirus, international media reported. The deadly infection has killed 41 people and infected more than 1000 people. As of Saturday, Chinese officials have placed a ban on 13 cities, out of which 12 are in Hubei Province. The ban has also restricted the travel of many as 56 million people amid constant fears that transmission rate will accelerate due to increased travel during the Lunar New Year.

Read: China To Build Second Hospital In Wuhan Amid Rising Death Toll

Read: Sachin Tendulkar Has An Out-of-the-box Birthday Wish For Cheteshwar Pujara

The Chinese city of Wuhan, that is believed by many to be the epicentre of the new viral outbreak, authorities have announced that they will be restricting car traffic from Sunday onwards. However, the global Health Agency WHO has said that it was too early to declare it a global health emergency. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is not declaring it as public health emergency of international concern.

Read: China: Authorities To Restrict Car Traffic In Wuhan From Sunday

Read: US LANL Scientist Pleads Guilty To Lying About Involvement With Chinese Govt Program

(with inputs from agencies)