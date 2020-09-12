NATO Chief Hails Intra-Afghan Peace Talks In Doha As 'historic Opportunity'

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) hailed the start of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and “historic opportunity.” Addressing the opening ceremony of peace talks via video link, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that they are entering a new phase of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

“Afghans want peace and so does the international community, which has supported Afghanistan on this long, hard road,” said the NATO Secretary-General.

The intra-Afghan negotiations kicked off in Doha on September 12 under the chairmanship of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Stoltenberg highlighted the “long-standing efforts” carried out by NATO Allies and partners in Afghanistan and said that much has been sacrificed along the way by Afghans and NATO troops.

Stoltenberg said that Afghanistan is no longer a safe-haven for international terrorists and the war-ravaged country has a higher life expectancy and lower child mortality. He added that NATO is adjusting its troop presence in Afghanistan to support the peace efforts but remains committed to training and funding the Afghan Security Forces to help safeguard the Afghan people.

I welcome the start of Afghan peace talks today. This is an historic opportunity. #NATO stands with #Afghanistan to preserve the gains made & to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists. https://t.co/kRIirKKei0 — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) September 12, 2020

Afghan govt on peace talks

During the opening ceremony, the head of Afghanistan’s peace council, Abdullah Abdullah, thanked the Taliban for showing “willingness to negotiate” to end 19 years of war. The Afghan government's top negotiator said they could strike a peace deal to put an end to the decades of conflict if warring parties come together.

“I believe that if we give hands to each other and honestly work for peace, the current ongoing misery in the country will end,” said Abdullah at the ongoing ceremony on September 12.

Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, arrived in the Qatari capital on September 11 to attend the opening ceremony of the intra-Afghan peace talks. He said that he would also meet leaders of the host state, heads of delegates, and representatives of the participant countries during his visit.

