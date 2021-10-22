NATO Defense Ministers Approve First Artificial Intelligence Strategy At Brussels Summit

On Friday, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (NATO) defence ministers approved the alliance's first artificial intelligence strategy and the creation of the NATO Innovation Fund. Following the second day of the NATO defence ministerial conference in Brussels, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that NATO allies have signed an agreement to establish the alliance's first Innovation Fund. He stated that NATO's new innovation fund will guarantee that organisations do not miss out on the most cutting-edge technology and capabilities that are crucial for its security, reported Anadolu Agency. With approximately $1 billion in funding from 17 NATO member states, the programme will promote research and development on new and disruptive technologies. NATO defence ministers also approved the alliance's first Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which establishes guidelines for the use of AI in accordance with international law.

"The strategy details how we will accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence in what we do, set out how we will defend this technology, and address the challenges presented by enemies' use of artificial intelligence," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by the news agency. On the final day of their summit, NATO ministers also met with partners Finland, Sweden, and the EU. Citing examples such as cybersecurity cooperation and the Aegean Sea maritime mission as examples, Stoltenberg said that NATO-EU collaboration has already reached historic levels. He also applauded the EU's renewed efforts to strengthen defence capabilities but warned that more investment in high-end capabilities, rather than new defence structures, was needed. He stated that their transatlantic alliance remains the bedrock of security, and Europe and North America will continue to stand strong together in NATO.

Russia suspends NATO mission

In retaliation to the expulsion of eight members of the Russian military alliance, Moscow declared disengagement from the intergovernmental military alliance on October 18, stating that the NATO Mission in Moscow's accreditation will be revoked on November 1. It should be mentioned here that NATO's practical operations with Russia were terminated in 2014 after Russia acquired Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. NATO is a military alliance that includes 28 European countries and two North American countries. The organisation is responsible for carrying out the North Atlantic Treaty, which was signed on April 4, 1949.

