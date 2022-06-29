NATO Officially Invites Sweden And Finland To Become Members Of The Military Bloc

NATO formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the alliance on June 29, in a historic expansion of the defence bloc that directly contradicts Russian President Vladimir Putin's objectives as his war in Ukraine continues. After Turkey dropped its objections on June 28, the group unanimously decided to approve countries' applications for membership, paving the way for NATO's most significant enlargement in decades.

The statement reads, "The accession of Finland and Sweden will make them safer, NATO stronger, and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure. The security of Finland and Sweden is of direct importance to the Alliance, including during the accession process."

The decision will now be sent to the parliaments and legislatures of the 30 member countries for final approval. NATO leaders predicted that the process would move quickly, allowing for an unprecedentedly quick accession and a show of unity against Putin. The leaders arrived at the talks on June 29 buoyed by a diplomatic victory after Turkey dropped its objections to the two countries joining NATO, clearing the way for the two long-time allies to join the defensive alliance.

Stoltenberg calls NATO's formal invitation to Sweden and Finland a 'historic decision'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described the alliance's formal invitation to Sweden and Finland to join the defence alliance as a "historic decision." The agreement reached last night by Turkey, Finland, and Sweden paved the way for this decision, Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

He described how, in advance of Monday's crucial meeting between Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, two rounds of talks were held in Brussels under his supervision. On June 28, Turkey agreed to drop its objections to their membership bids, clearing the way for them to join NATO. The expansion vote, combined with significant new commitments bolstering NATO's force posture in Europe, contributed to this week's summit in Madrid being one of the most productive in recent memory.

US President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Madrid to announce a significant strengthening of forces along the alliance's eastern flank, as Russia's war in Ukraine shows no signs of abating. Biden, who spoke alongside Stoltenberg, listed new troop movements, equipment shipments, and military installations meant to demonstrate the importance of security in the face of Moscow's aggression.

(Image: AP)