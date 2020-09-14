Navalny Case: France, Sweden Confirmed Use Of Novichok For Poison Attack, Says Germany

The German government said on September 14 that specialist laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with the nerve agent Novichok. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert said in a statement that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has also received samples to have those tested at its laboratories.

“Independently of the ongoing examinations by the OPCW, three laboratories have now confirmed independently of one another the proof of a nerve agent of the Novichok group as the cause of Mr. Navalny’s poisoning,” Seibert said in a statement.

German health authorities had earlier confirmed the poisoning of Navalny with a nerve agent from the Novichok group, citing toxicological test results. Seibert said that Germany had asked France and Sweden for an “independent review” of the findings which matched the outcome of German military laboratory. He renewed Germany’s call for an explanation by Kremlin behind the poisoning.

“We are in close consultation with our European partners on further steps,” he added.

Read: Russia Elections: Two Navalny Allies Win In Siberian City Where He Was 'poisoned'

Read: Russians Vote In Dozens Of Local Elections Targeted By Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny

Intelligence report

Last week, a German magazine reported that the Soviet-style nerve agent from the Novichok group used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “harder” than previous forms. According to Der Spiegel, Germany’s foreign intelligence service informed in a “secret meeting” that the strength of the toxin indicates the possible involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the case.

Russian police continue to seek access to Navalny for questioning after Moscow rubbished Germany’s findings in Kremlin critic’s toxicology report. The Siberian transport police said in a statement that Russia would prepare a request to let its officers and an “expert” shadow German investigators as they probe Navalny’s case.

"Attempts to somehow associate Russia with what happened are unacceptable to us, they are absurd," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on September 7.

Read: Russian Police Seek Access To 'poisoned' Alexei Navalny For Questioning

Read: Novichok Group Toxin Used On Navalny 'harder' Than Previous Forms: Report

(With AP inputs)