Nearly 100 Rohingya Face Prison Time In Myanmar As Suu Kyi Defends Genocide Charges

Nearly 100 Rohingya Muslims face jail as they appeared before a Myanmar court, on December 11, for leaving their hometown without permission from concerned authorities. The detainees, including 25 children, were arrested for attempting to flee Rakhine to a southern beach. They had paid several hundred dollars to relocate but now they likely face two years jail term for violating the immigration act.

Around 6,00,000 Rohingyas are confined in Myanmar camps and villages and many often try to escape to Thailand or Malaysia through dangerous routes. This is the third group, in recent months, caught trying to escape Rakhine and put on trial. While 95 Rohingyas are looking at possible prison time, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is present in The Hague defending genocide allegations against Myanmar’s military.

'Misleading factual picture'

On December 10, the ICJ told the Nobel laureate to ‘stop the genocide’ after The Gambia, on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Corporation, asked the court to halt the 'ongoing genocidal actions'. Suu Kyi denied the claims at the UN top court blaming the Gambia of putting “an incomplete, misleading factual picture” of the situation in Rakhine state.

Suu Kyi questioned the accusations of “genocidal intent” citing that the state actively investigates and punishes anyone involved in wrongdoing. "Can there be genocidal intent on the part of the state that actively investigates, prosecutes and punishes soldiers and officers, who are accused of wrongdoing?” asked Suu Kyi. She ensured appropriate action against civilian offenders as well, in line with the due process.

Myanmar’s security forces are accused of mass murder, rape, and expulsion of the Rohingya Muslim minority community from the Rakhine state. Myanmar’s State Counsellor reiterated that the crackdown, in 2017, was a result of “internal conflict” and the country’s military retaliated to the attack launched local armed groups. She has been able to successfully mobilise the mass in her support by becoming the first national leader to personally address the tribunal.

