China: Nearly 58,000 Students Head Back To School As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Thousands of students are reportedly heading back to school on May 6 in the sprawling capital of Central China’s Hubei province, Wuhan, which is believed to be the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic. The commercial hub was put under strict lockdown in January to curb the spread of the virulent virus. As per the reports, the movement was restricted within the city and nobody was allowed in or out. The restrictions reportedly started waiving off around early April, with borders opening, domestic travel resuming, and some businesses allowed to function.

READ: China Plans To Complete Space Station By 2022

57,800 students resume classes

Hubei province authorities reportedly stated that a total number of 57,800 students resumed their classes in Wuhan today. As per the reports, nearly 121 schools in the city are reopening, which includes 83 high schools and 38 vocational schools.

As per the reports, the seniors in the high school will be the first to return as they are required to prepare for China's university exam called as "gao kao". The exam generally takes place on June 7-8 each year but it was postponed this year to July 7-8 due to coronavirus pandemic. As per the reports, the younger high school students will slowly resume their classes in a phase-wise manner.

READ: Xiaomi Data Leak Controversy: Is Xiaomi Mobile Sending User Data To China?

China reported 82,877 positive cases

Meanwhile, students have been allowed to return to school in Shanghai and Beijing. According to reports, students in their middle and high school were allowed to return to school in Shanghai, while only high school students preparing for University entrance exams were allowed to attend classes in Beijing. The lastest ease in restrictions came months after Chinese authorities shut all schools and universities in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

READ: United States Ramps Up Rhetoric Over China Virus Response

China, where the COVID-19 infection first emerged has reported 82,877 positive cases and 4,633 fatalities till now whereas many countries like the US, Italy, France have now surpassed China's tally. Recently, the World Health Organization praised China for its handling of coronavirus crisis and said that other nations should learn from Wuhan on how it was bringing back life to normal despite being the epicentre of the pandemic.

READ: China Army Being Aggressive & Communist Party Amping Propaganda To Deflect Covid Blame: US