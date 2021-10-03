Last Updated:

Nearly 60 Chinese Warplanes Enter Taiwan's Air Identification Zone In 2 Days

Taiwan reported at least 58 Chinese warplanes had flown into its Air Identification Zone (ADIZ) in the last two days, with 20 of them flying in on October 2.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Taiwan

Image; AP


Taiwan reported on October 2 that at least 58 Chinese warplanes had flown into its Air Identification Zone (ADIZ) in the last two days, with 20 of them flying in on October 2.

Earlier on October 1, 38 Chinese military planes, including fighter jets and bombers, entered the area, according to the official Twitter handle of Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The post's caption read, "Oct. 1 wasn't a good day. The #PLAAF flew 38 warplanes into #Taiwan's ADIZ, making it the largest number of daily sorties on record. Threatening? Of course. It's strange the #PRC doesn't bother faking excuses anymore."

China-Taiwan conflict

These are claimed to be the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) largest incursions since Taipei began openly disclosing such actions last year. Meanwhile, according to Kyodo News, Taiwanese military jets were scrambled on both days to warn Chinese aircraft away.

Twenty-five PLA warplanes entered the ADIZ's southwestern portion during the day on October 1, while another 13 planes entered the island's southwest ADIZ during the night, according to the ministry.

Despite the fact that the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy with almost 24 million inhabitants located off the southern coast of mainland China. Taipei, on the other hand, has resisted Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has consistently opposed. China has warned that 'Taiwan's independence' will result in war.

READ | 38 Chinese PLA jets enter Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone on China National Day

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping swore to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to crush any moves by the island to gain official independence.

Image: AP

READ | UK Navy frigate HMS Richmond reaches Taiwan Strait, China cites 'insidious intention'
READ | US commitment to Taiwan enduring since '70s: Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks
READ | China's BRI plan loses steam as 1/3rd of project faces implementation, corruption issues
READ | China's loans leave developing nations with $385 billion in 'hidden debts', reveals study
Tags: Taiwan, China, China-Taiwan conflict
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND