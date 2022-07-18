Nelson Mandela International Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme & Messages To Share

Every year on July 18 the world marks Nelson Mandela International Day in a call to all for bringing change in their actions and inspiring others. It is a remembrance of the first democratically elected President of South Africa and his long years of struggle for justice against apartheid. This year is yet again an occasion to commemorate the legacy of Mandela who taught the world to promote peace, uphold human rights, and harmony with nature and dignity for all.

"Racism must be opposed by all means that humanity has at its disposal, " Mandela had said at the United Nations headquarters (UNHQ) in 1990.

Speaking at the UNHQ, the chief of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres honoured the "giant leader of our time," who displayed unparalleled courage that led to towering achievements. "A man of quiet dignity and deep humanity. Nelson Mandela was a healer of communities and a mentor to generations," Guterres said. Describing Mandela as a "moral compass," the UN head urged all to find inspiration in the former African President amid the world mired in war, emergencies and shadowed by racism, poverty, and inequalities.

Who was Nelson Mandela?

A human rights activist, lawyer, and international promoter of peace, Nelson Mandela was the first people's leader of South Africa. He was born in the year 1918 on July 18. He was the son of Chief Henry Mandela and was also known as Madiba for hailing from the clan of Tembu people. He was orphaned at an early age and claimed his chieftainship at an early age. He joined the African National Congress and went on to become the leader of its Youth League and his contributions hence are known to the world. Mandela, who was accorded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 1993, died in 2013 at the age of 95.

Theme for Nelson Mandela International Day 2022

The theme for Nelson Mandela International Day 2022 is "do what you can with what you have and where you are," according to the United Nations. The theme finds significance given the geopolitical landscape in eastern Europe as well as sporadic conflicts in the Horn of Africa, followed by the crisis in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and various other parts of the world, as the UN chief notes. Last year it was "One Hand Can Feed Another."

History of Nelson Mandela Day 2022

The day came about in November 2009, after the UN General Assembly recognised the former contributions of Mandela to peace and the fight for freedom. The UNGA adopted the resolution outlining the values and dedication to the service of humanity in conflict resolution, race relations, promotion, protection of human rights, fight against poverty, and more. It is celebrated on the birthday of Mandela. Later in 2014, the UNGA introduced the Nelson Mandela Prize to honour the achievements of those who dedicated their lives to humanity.

Messages to share on Nelson Mandela International Day

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

“It always seems impossible, until it is done.”

“Lead from the back – and let others believe they are in front.”

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

(Image: AP)