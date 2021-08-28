Nepal Allows Phase 3 Clinical Trials For Chinese MRNA Vaccine Candidate

In a first-ever decision, Nepal has allowed Phase 3 clinical trials of the Chinese messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine candidate. On Thursday, the Nepali government gave a positive nod to the proposal presented a month ago by Chinese developer Walvax Biotechnology and its local partner Deurali-Janta Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. As per reports, the proposal had sought permission to conduct final clinical trials of the Chinese-manufactured COVID vaccine in the Southasian Himalayan nation.

The decision came after a cabinet meeting on Thursday sanctioned the proposal presented by the Chinese company and its Nepali partner, Executive Chief of Nepal Health Research Council, Dr Pradip Gyanwali briefed during an interview with Xinhua agency. The permission was granted by the Health cabinet after the research council analysed the "terms is safety and efficacy" of the vaccine candidate, Dr Gyanwali added. The Chinese company is permitted to set the course for the third phase trials after it receives a Department of Drug and Administration (DDA) license, a member of the Ethical Review Board, Namita Ghimire told Xinhua agency.

Clinical trials to be conducted on 3000 people at a government-run facility

As per reports, the phase 3 trials would be conducted on 3,000 odd participants in a government-run facility in the city of Dharan, Nepal. Vaccines, if manufactured in Nepal "will be easier to access," as Nepal depends on externally sourced Covid vaccines and medicines for its 30 million population, Dr. Gyanwali told Xinhua.

India gifts oxygen plant to Nepal

Meanwhile, in order to support the Himalayan nation to tackle the rising COVID-19 delta variant infections, India on Thursday gifted a medical oxygen plant to Nepal. As per an ANI report, the medical oxygen plant is installed at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, an official statement by Nepal Embassy in India stated. The plant is designed to provide five litres per minute (LPM) oxygen per person, amounting to a total capacity of 960 LPM. The donated oxygen plant would reinforce Nepal's effort in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, said Umesh Sreshtha, Nepal Minister of State for Health. The help comes as a result of the "deep-rooted bilateral ties" between the Indian government and Nepal, Sreshtha added.

On the vaccination front, Nepal has completely inoculated about 3.9 million of its population. Meanwhile, in a bid to accelerate the vaccination rollout, the government has declared a number of incentives for domestic and foreign companies to construct vaccination plants in the Himalayan country.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/representative)