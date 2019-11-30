Nepal By-polls: Explosive Device Detonated Near Polling Station In Kaski

On the early morning of November 30, a bomb exploded near a polling station in the Kaski District of Nepal. The incident happened while the people were casting their votes to choose their representative for 52 vacant seats in the Kathmandu Valley. The bomb was exploded in Naya Bazar in Kaski District. According to the official statement, no one was injured.

Explosion near a polling station

According to the Election Commission of Nepal, there were many security personnel that was deployed at the polling booth. There were 720 police officers and more than 500 armed police force in three layers around the polling stations. The Nepal police were also deployed at the sight for the constant watch. The casting of votes started in the morning at 7am, which included one seat in the Lower House, three seats in the province along with 48 seats in the local bodies. The people were casting their votes for members of the House of Representatives in Kaski constituency-2, and also for State Assembly members in Bhaktapur, Baglung, and Dang. This will be followed by an election for the mayor at Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City.

READ: Nepal Struggles To Complete Infrastructure For South Asian Games

READ: Nepal PM On Kalapani Dispute: 'Would Ask India To Withdraw Its Forces'

The district consists of 4, 54 114 people who are eligible to vote among 337 candidates running for the elections. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is the leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) said in a statement that the chances of the party securing as many seats as last time seems bleaks. On the other hand, even the Nepali Congress has lost its possibility to secure more seats than last time due to its lethargic performance as an opposition and the controversies surrounding it, according to the experts.

READ: Nepal-China Sign 18 Agreements, 2 MoUs During Jinping's Nepal Visit

Experts also believe that the current scenario of elections will not bring about any change in the election dynamics but they will certainly help bridge the gap between the voters and their representatives. The elections will inculcate the existing values and help in re-establishing the trust of the voters, which will benefit the future elections.

READ: Haryana Congress Alleges Rs 5,000 Cr 'mining Scam' Under Khattar-led Govt; Demands Probe