Nepal Citizens Voice Concerns Over China's BRI Project, Allege Encroachment: Report

People in Nepal have started protesting against China for various reasons including Chinese President Xi Jinping's flagship Belt Road Initiative (BRI). Nepalese protesters have been terming BRI projects as “illegal occupation of Nepalese land by Beijing,” ANI cited a Canada-based think tank as saying. The International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) reported encroachments in Humla, Gorkha, Darchula, and Dolakha districts.

Residents in Nepal's Jhapa district, too, have raised their voices against the China-sponsored Damak Clean Industrial Park. The locals claim that the industrial park is in the constituency of former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and they believe him to be close to China.

More than 5,000 protesters including those from indigenous communities have called on the Nepal government to pay attention to "illegal activities" at the BRI-sponsored industrial park. According to the think tank, the people of Nepal have raised concerns after reports of BRI loan recipient countries falling into debt.

Loktantirk Socialist Party leader opposes BRI project

Experts believe that the BRI would result in unsustainable development that would not have a negative impact on the social and ecological aspects. People have expressed fear that China might get hold of strategic sectors which are important for Nepal’s security interests and they believe that China is conducting land encroachment.

Birendra Sah of the Loktantirk Socialist Party has stated that BRI should not be allowed in Nepal as China is trying to impose debt on poor nations through BRI, IFFRAS quoted him as saying.

"BRI project has been a ploy to impose a debt burden on poor nations, including Nepal. BRI project should not be allowed to be implemented in Nepal." IFFRAS quoted Birendra Sah of the Loktantirk Socialist Party as saying.

China says it respects Nepal's sovereignty and territorial integrity

According to the think tank, the Nepal government had decided to form a committee that would conduct the survey. After the survey, the committee had revealed the presence of physical structures and wire fencing inside Nepal's border. As per the report, there is an encroachment in Humla district and it is present 1-kilometre inside the country’s border.

Nepalese citizens are reportedly unable to trust their political leaders and have cited the example of Sri Lanka and Kenya falling into Chinese debt traps. As public anger against China grows in Nepal, Beijing has said that they respect the "sovereignty and territorial integrity" of the landlocked country and do not intend to interfere in Nepal's internal affairs.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/ANI)