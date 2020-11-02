Nepal Faces Political Turmoil As Oli-Dahal Rift Resurfaces Threatening Ruling Party Split

Tensions have resurfaced in Nepal’s ruling Communist Party following a meeting between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the party’s other co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Oli and Dahal had convened a meeting on November 1, following which tensions between the two leaders are reported to have increased further, with the Nepal PM hinting at splitting the ruling party. Over the weekend, Dahal had called on leaders on his side and briefed them about possible party split.

As per reports, a senior leader who attended Sunday’s briefing said, "Prime Minister Oli has made it clear that he will not summon secretariat meeting and also would not obey decisions and directives given by any sort of two-third majority owing committees."

"He also has warned us of dire steps if we make any sort of moves or plot against him. Along with this, he also made it clear that we can part our ways if we cannot work together," the official added.

Oli and Dahal had resolved their difference back in September by agreeing to a power-sharing deal, ending the months-long dispute in the party. However, the party’s internal dispute had resurfaced after the dissident group leaders, including Dahal and senior leader of the party Madhav Kumar Nepal, demanded Oli’s resignation from both as the party’s chairman and as Nepal’s PM after he accused the dissident leaders of conspiring against him to topple his government.

‘Serious existential crisis’

On Sunday, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel said that the party has been facing a "serious existential crisis". While taking to Twitter Paudel said that the "unified existence of the NCP is witnessing a series crisis". He even called the party’s leaders and cadres and all well-wishers to contribute towards maintaining unity in the party.

यतिबेला नेपाल कम्युनिष्ट पार्टी (नेकपा)को एकीकृत र अविभाज्य अस्तित्वका सामु गंभीर संकट उत्पन्न भएको छ । आपसी अन्तरविरोधलाई सहमतिका साथ समाधान गर्दै पार्टी एकताको रक्षाका लागि योगदान गर्न समस्त नेता, कार्यकर्ता तथा सदस्य कमरेडहरु समक्ष अनुरोध गर्दछु । — Bishnu Prasad Paudel (@bpaudel1959) November 1, 2020

Paudel’s tweet has increased doubts about the future of the CPN, which has a complete majority in both houses. The two leaders have been at odds over a number of issues, including the controversy that surfaced in the party following the recent meeting between Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Kumar Goel and the prime minister. Oli and Dahal have also been at loggerheads over the issues of appointment of ambassadors, a reshuffle of the cabinet, no-confident motion against CM of Karnali Province and a number of CPN District-level in Parsa.

(With Agency Inputs)

