Nepal: Floods, Landslides Leave 60 Dead, 41 Missing As Rescue Efforts Ramp Up

Floods and landslides in Nepal have killed at least 60 people while 41 have gone missing in the last four days in various parts of the Himalayan nation. As per reports, Myagdi District of Western Nepal is the worst affected with 27 deaths. Search and rescue operations are underway with officials and police personnel looking through the debris to find the missing people.

Rainfall-triggered landslides have swept away homes in Myagdi leaving hundreds displaced. They have now taken refuge in local schools and community centers with local administration trying its best to provide food rations.

"My child is just six months old. We are taking shelter in the school. In my family my child and I are the only survivors. I held him in my hands and then ran from my house as the landslide came down," Mansuwa BK, who is now taking shelter at a local school in Bim of Myagdi District, told ANI.

Meanwhile, Village Council Chair of Dhaulagiri Village Council of Myagdi, Thamsara Pun, said that it took 30-35 hours to complete rescue the injured affected by the landslide in the first phase. Now, authorities are continuing search operation for the missing ones who are believed to have been buried in the debris and identification of those who are dead and making arrangements for their cremation, the official said.

"Two of our wards have been completely swept away due to the landslide," the local body representative added.

'No one is helpless'

Landslides and floods are a common phenomenon in Nepal during the monsoon season. As of July 12, about a thousand people have been displaced from their homes and have taken shelter in nearby schools and are relying on the support of donors.

"No one is helpless in that area for now – they all have been shifted to schools and community buildings. The search operation is underway involving 70-80 security personnel and it is towards the end and the work of providing relief has also started," Gyannath Dhakal, Chief District Officer of Myagdi District told ANI.

Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division earlier this week had predicted heavy downpour for the first three days of this week across the country. In the bulletin, the Division had warned of monsoon being near the low-pressure line in the Terai belt, which would consequently cause rainfall.

