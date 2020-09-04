Nepal Foreign Minister Signs Book Of Condolences For Pranab Mukherjee

Days after the tragic demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on September 4 paid his respects by signing the condolences book on behalf of the entire Nepal government. Earlier Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had condoled the death of former Indian President who had passed away on August 31 at the age of 84, by sharing his picture and admitting being “deeply saddened” by the news. He also sent in “heartfelt condolences” not only to the Indian government and his family but also to all Indians.

Foreign Minister Hon. Mr. Pradeep K. Gyawali went to Embassy of India in Kathmandu today and signed the book of condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Nepal on sad demise of former President of India H.E. Shri Pranab Mukherjee. @PradeepgyawaliK @bairagi_shanker pic.twitter.com/hMVtw9yxCy — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) September 4, 2020

I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India H.E. Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members. pic.twitter.com/YGZEFpWc7F — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo the brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had also tested positive for COVID-19. However, despite the expertise of medical professionals, the former President passed away at the age of 84 after being in a deep coma and on ventilator support. Since August 10 he was haemodynamically stable while being treated for a lung infection. Even though he had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had additionally developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission.

Born in the small village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal as the son of freedom fighters, Shri Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935, Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017. He acquired a Master’s degree in History and Political Science and a separate degree in Law from the University of Kolkata, became a college teacher and a journalist. Eventually, he joined the Congress party and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1969.

Meanwhile, Nepal and India had organised the eight Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings last month. The discussions of the meetings included the reviewing of the development projects, oil and gas projects that are undertaken at the present and those which can be undertaken in future enhancing the bilateral ties.

