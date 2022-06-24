Nepal: Massive Protests Held Over Petrol Price Hike Near Nation's Parliament

Following the recent increase in the price of petrol, members of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), the Youth Union of the opposition as well as the Youth Association of Nepal clashed with police while protesting against the price hike on Thursday evening in front of the parliament. According to an ANI report, protesters were carrying live torches and shouting anti-government slogans while marching towards the Nepal parliament calling for the resignation of the finance minister, Janardan Sharma and prime minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba.

As the protesters attempted to access the busy street with live torches, police used force to stop them. The angered parties then began throwing rocks at the security personnel, damaging a government car that was passing by the protest location. Furthermore, several protesters have reportedly been hurt during the confrontations, according to the demonstration organisers.

This development came after the Nepal Oil Corporation, a state-owned company, on Monday, June 20, increased the cost of a litre of petrol and diesel by 12 and 16%, respectively.

Students Protest in Nepal

Apart from this, on Tuesday, a student union in Nepal burned an effigy of the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, and Supply Minister Dilendra Prasad Badu in protest of their call for lower petroleum prices. Notably, two distinct colleges in Kathmandu hosted the demonstration. All Nepal National Independent Students Union (ANNISU-R) affiliated with the CPN- Maoist Center and the opposition CPN-UML were included in the union.

Agitating students held a torch demonstration and yelled anti-government slogans while protesting, calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister and all of his cabinet members.

According to an ANI report, after a significant increase in the price of petrol, pressure on the administration of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been increasing.

Fuel prices hike in Nepal

After the members of the Nepal parliament have requested an explanation from the government, on Monday, the House Speaker ordered the government to provide a justification for the unusual increase in petrol prices. With effect as of Sunday night, the price of petrol has increased to Rs 199 per liter and that of diesel to Rs 192 by the state-owned Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC).

The Russia-Ukraine War, according to a release from the state syndicate NOC on Sunday evening, is the only factor impacting the global gasoline market, and prices have been modified to reflect this. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the NOC's sole fuel provider, sent a list by raising the price of fuel on June 16. The rate of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel was raised by Rs. 6.52, Rs. 19.3, and Rs. 91.91 per litre, respectively, according to the pricing list.

