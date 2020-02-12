Nepal: Over 100 Affected By Flu-like Condition, Symptoms Similar To Coronavirus

Over 100 people in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal are affected by the flu-like condition which has symptoms similar to coronavirus, according to reports. Jugal Village Council requested the central government of Nepal in an official letter on Monday to provide assistance to diagnose the cause of disease, suggest reports.

The disease contracted by the citizens has symptoms like that of coronavirus, however, it hasn’t been established whether they are infected with the Wuhan 2019-nCov or some other ailment. The pneumonia-like symptoms have been detected among several people and it was yet to monitor the cause of the sickness, as per the reports.

People suffering from cough, high fever

Lok Bahadur BK, the Chief Administrative Officer, wrote in a letter to the Ministry of Health and Population that people in Jugal Village Council's Ward no. 3, Gumba have been experiencing symptoms like that of Coronavirus. They were suffering from cough, high fever that is also a symptom of the coronavirus, it was thereby requested that the government sent over a team to identify and diagnose it at the earliest, said reports.

Coronavirus which first appeared in December in the Wuhan city of China has reportedly claimed at least 1,100 lives as the case toll continues to spike amid the lockdown of millions in the Hubei province of China. According to the reports,Nepal became the first South Asian nation to confirm infection from the new strain of coronavirus.

WHO, which reportedly declared a global public health emergency urged the nations to opt containment measures to curb the contagion of the deadly virus that is rapidly transmitting globally raising international concerns. Hom Narayan Shreshta, Chairman of the Jugal village council told the media that the symptoms could be of viral where people depict symptoms similar to coronavirus, however the authorities had no source to confirm it. Over a 100 people in Nepal showed similar symptoms in a single day on Tuesday, he added.

(With inputs from agency)