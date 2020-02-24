Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Cuts Cake Depicting Country's Map, Netizens Furious

The birthday celebration of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was marred with controversy after images of him cutting a cake with country’s map on it surfaced. Oli along with his wife Radhika Shakya and a large number of people celebrated his 69th birthday on February 22 at his birthplace in east Nepal's Terhathum district.

The cake, with country’s map drawn on it, was delivered at the venue by a helicopter flown in from Kathmandu. In the images making rounds on the internet, the Prime Minister can be seen cutting the cake and distributing it among the children present during the birthday celebrations.

Netizens furious over map's use

After the pictures went viral on social media, netizens expressed their anger over the use of the country’s map in the birthday cake. "According to Article 151 of Criminal Code 2017, denigrating glory of the national anthem, flag, and coat of arms is restricted. The Code prohibits the use of national emblems in inappropriate places and situations. Anyone found to have been involved in such an act can face legal action," wrote a user.

Check out some other Twitter reactions over the controversy:

@PM_Nepal @kpsharmaoli did you really enjoy cutting and dividing this cake on your birthday? Is there something called ‘common sense’ working in you and in the entire government system? Symbolically very devastating! pic.twitter.com/iFnhzimRWG — Yubashakti (@yubashakti) February 23, 2020

PM Oli cut the cake which was in the shape of Nepal’s map on his birthday. What does it symbolise? It symbolises that he will divide the nation into different factions and eventually sell ( eat) it. What is your take on this? — Suresh (@SureshRai1) February 23, 2020

We dont even blow candles on Birthdays’ and those who should set an example cut Country shaped Cakes ! What an irony #PM #Nepal — Aakash Rungta (@_rungta_) February 23, 2020

