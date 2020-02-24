The Debate
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Cuts Cake Depicting Country's Map, Netizens Furious

Rest of the World News

The birthday celebration of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was marred with controversy after images of him cutting a cake with country’s map on it emerged.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nepal

The birthday celebration of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was marred with controversy after images of him cutting a cake with country’s map on it surfaced. Oli along with his wife Radhika Shakya and a large number of people celebrated his 69th birthday on February 22 at his birthplace in east Nepal's Terhathum district.

The cake, with country’s map drawn on it, was delivered at the venue by a helicopter flown in from Kathmandu. In the images making rounds on the internet, the Prime Minister can be seen cutting the cake and distributing it among the children present during the birthday celebrations.

Read: Coronavirus: Mumbai Airport Starts Screening Passengers Arriving From Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam And Nepal

Netizens furious over map's use

After the pictures went viral on social media, netizens expressed their anger over the use of the country’s map in the birthday cake. "According to Article 151 of Criminal Code 2017, denigrating glory of the national anthem, flag, and coat of arms is restricted. The Code prohibits the use of national emblems in inappropriate places and situations. Anyone found to have been involved in such an act can face legal action," wrote a user.

Read: Nepal Government Evacuates 175 Nationals From Coronavirus-hit China

Check out some other Twitter reactions over the controversy:

Read: Nepal PM Oli's Govt Completes 2 Years In Power, Says Country On Track To Prosperity

Read: Spiritual, Cultural Relation Between India & Nepal Part Of Common Heritage: Yogi Adityanath

(With PTI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
