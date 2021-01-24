Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Expelled From Ruling Communist Party Over Dissolution Of Parliament

Trouble mounted for Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the ruling Nepal Communist Party expelled him from the party in a decision taken by a Central Committee Meeting on Sunday. This comes amid repeated threats by the rival faction leaders of his party who had said that they would revoke Oli's membership in protest against his decision to dissolve the Nepal Parliament.

"His membership has been revoked," the spokesperson for the splinter group, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, told news agency ANI. As per sources, party leaders are planning further action against KP Oli post his ouster threatening 'serious disciplinary actions' against him.

Nepal's Caretaker PM KP Sharma Oli (file photo) removed from ruling Nepal Communist Party by a Central Committee Meeting of the splinter group of the party.



"His membership has been revoked," Spokesperson for the splinter group, Narayan Kaji Shrestha confirmed ANI.

Political crisis in Nepal

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after the Prime Minister, known for his pro-China leanings, in a surprise move, recommended dissolving the 275-member House, amidst a tussle for power with former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. The Nepal PM had proposed holding fresh elections for April and May this year, a decision which was accepted by the President with elections being scheduled for April 30 and May 10.

The Prachanda-led faction of the party, however, came down heavily on this move saying, "By dissolving the House, Oli has given a blow to the Constitution as well as the democratic republic system which has been established in the country through seven decades of struggle by the people."

Moreover, Oli had not mentioned any constitutional clauses while recommending dissolution of the lower house to President Bidya Devi Bhandari, showed a leaked paper from the Supreme Court of Nepal. The leaked paper stated, "There is a necessity of two-third majority Government. According to basic essence and values of Nepal's Constitution and Parliamentary system and practice of our own and various countries with a parliamentary system, it is to be recommended to President to dissolve House of Representatives of incumbent Federal Assembly and head for polls on April 30 for the first phase and May 10 for the second phase."

It is important to mention that Oli-led CPN-UML and Prachanda-led NCP (Maoist Centre) had merged in May 2018 to form a unified Nepal Communist Party.

