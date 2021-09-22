Nepal Seeks 2 Million More COVID Vaccines From India Under 'Vaccine Maitri' Initiative

As India plans to resume the export of the COVID-19 vaccine, Nepal is looking forward to expanding its vaccination program as it awaits receiving vaccines made in India. Expecting to receive a larger consignment of the vaccines, Nilamber Acharya, Nepal envoy to India, on Wednesday asserted that Nepal is grateful to India for exporting the vaccines. He also informed that Nepal has placed an order of 2 million vaccines with Pune-based pharmaceutical company Serum Institute of India.

India gifted us 1 million vaccines & we've also purchased 2 million vaccines from SII. We hope that with start of Vaccine Maitri & supply of vaccines from Oct, we'll be able to get more vaccines: Nilamber Acharya, Nepal Envoy to India pic.twitter.com/R365MnKTKS — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

While speaking to ANI, he said, "India gifted us 1 million vaccines & we've also purchased 2 million vaccines from SII. We hope that with the start of Vaccine Maitri & supply of vaccines from Oct, we'll be able to get more vaccines.”

Under the vaccine Maitri initiative, India had gifted around 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nepal. Ever since the million vaccine dose commencement of Vaccination in India, it has committed to the supply of vaccines to other countries as well, to ensure vaccine equity. India had handed over vaccines to Nepal under grants assistance in sync with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.



1 million doses of #MadeInIndia Covid19 vaccine purchased by Government of Nepal arrived today at Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu. It will contribute to sustaining Nepal's ongoing nation-wide vaccination drive. #VaccineMaitri@MEAIndia@PMOIndia@mohpnep pic.twitter.com/cIZ6sjub0s — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) February 21, 2021

Health Minister announces to restart 'Vaccine Maitri'

"Under Vaccine Maitri, we will help the world and contribute to Covax in the fourth quarter," Health Minister Mandaviya said. Briefing the media, he also informed that the government will receive more than 30 crore COVID vaccine doses in October and the number will go up over 100 crores in the next three months as several companies are bringing their vaccines into the market. However, the Union Health Minister also highlighted that vaccination of Indian citizens is the topmost priority of the Government.

Vaccine Maitri Initiative

Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Indian Government to provide COVID vaccines to countries around the world. The initiative commenced on January 20, 2021. As of May 9, 2021, India had shipped around 66.3 million vaccines. Of these, over 10 million doses were gifted to 47 nations by the Government. Meanwhile, with the administration of 96,46,778 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, India's COVID vaccination coverage surpassed the 81.85 crores mark.

