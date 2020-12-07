Nepal To Announce World's Tallest Peak Mount Everest's Remeasured Height; Thanks Surveyors

Nepal is set to reveal the newly-measured height of Mount Everest on Tuesday, after working on processing the measurement related data of the world's highest peak for a year. Nepal's Department of Survey sent out an invitation to all media outlets and representatives on Sunday to inform them of the event to announce the new height of the mountain. Speaking about Deputy Director General of Nepal's Survey Department informed that the officials actively involved in the measurement process will also be felicitated during the event.

"We will be hosting a program to announce the new height on Tuesday afternoon at our office. People who actively took part in this procedure also are scheduled to be felicitated on the occasion," said Deputy Director-General Sushil Narsingh Rajbhandari

Nepal-China coordinate to measure Mount Everest

Following the 2015 earthquake, there were speculations that the height of 8,848 meters of the world's tallest peak may not be the actual height. This is why Nepal undertook the initiative to re-measure the height of Mount Everest and deployed officials for the same while collaborating with the Chinese government. As per reports, Nepal and China had signed a memorandum back in 2019 which states that they must jointly reveal the new height of Mt. Everest, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's Nepal visit. The announcement of their findings was reportedly delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, both countries have historically disagreed on the height of the mountain. However, in 2010, they decided to settle their dispute. Thus, Nepal sent its own team to the summit back in 2019, while Chine sent its team to the summit in May this year. Both countries have accepted the claims of the other with China accepting Nepal’s claim that that snow height of the mountain is 8,848 metres while Nepal recognized that the rock height of the mountain is 8,844.43 metres. The measurements of Mt Everest till now have only been conducted by US, European or Indian surveyors.

