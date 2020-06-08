Nepal To Table Constitutional Amendment For New Map On Tuesday With Opposition Support

In a major development, Nepal gears up to present the constitutional amendment bill for the new map in its Parliament's Lower House on Tuesday, as per its listing. The bill is set to be presented by Nepal's Law minister Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe. Nepal had put the constitutional amendment to alter its map on hold as per sources.

Earlier on May 31, the country's main Opposition - Nepali Congress will table a separate Constitution amendment bill in Parliament to address some of the demands of the Madhes-based parties. In addition, the Opposition also backs the other bill brought out by the main ruling party - Nepal Communist Party. The new political and administrative map of Nepal unveiled by the country's Land Reforms Minister Padma Aryal featured the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura.

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli chaired a Cabinet meeting in which the new map of the country featuring the Indian territories was approved. Addressing the Parliament on May 19, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura "disputed" by stationing its Army there. He vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts.

Reacting to Nepal incorporating parts of Indian territory in its official map on May 20, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed this "unilateral act". Maintaining that this move was not based on historical facts and evidence, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava observed that this was contrary to the understanding between the two countries to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue. He made it clear that India shall not accept such an "artificial enlargement" of territory.

As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. The row originally started when India issued a map in October 2019 incorporating Kalapani and Lipulekh on its side of the border. In May 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand as a link road to Kailash Mansarovar - Nepal had raised serious objections to the inauguration of this road.

