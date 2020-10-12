Nepal Tourism Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive, Had Once Declared Country Virus Free

On October 11, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister of Nepal, who had earlier declared the country coronavirus free, diagnosed positive. Yogesh Bhattarai, aged 54, tested positive for the coronavirus becoming the first minister in Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s Cabinet to contract the respiratory ailment, approximately 8 months after he declared that Nepal had overcome its fight against the malicious pathogen. COVID-19 has infected as many as 100,000 in Nepal since it hit, however, the tourism minister had downplayed the virus in order to boost the country’s tourism, according to a PTI report.

In an update on his official Facebook page, Nepal’s tourism minister wrote, “Last Monday, while testing for Corona, the report came negative. At that time I also participated in some programs outside Kathmandu,” indicating his last negative test on October 5. He added, “ I felt a little fever after returning to my residence yesterday Friday evening,” making clear that he was symptomatic. While he said he had shown no other symptoms besides just a mild fever, the minister, however, urged the people in his contact trail to quarantine with immediate effect. He cautioned them to remain alert to their symptoms and take a test to be sure. I am sorry for any inconvenience I may have caused to anyone. Is there any option other than to be careful and face it when it comes to you?" he added.

Indian envoy to Kathmandu quarantined

Bhattarai, last week, held a meeting with Indian envoy to Kathmandu Vinay Mohan Kwatra after which the envoy had self quarantined Indian Embassy spokesperson Abhisekh Dubey told sources of PTI. Dubey informed that the minister hadn’t developed any symptoms of infection, so far. The two held talks face-to-face and discussed the ways to boost India-Nepal tourism and revival of tourism circuits and operating flights to remote locations.

(Image Credit: PTI)