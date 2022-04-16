Nepali Climber Found Dead On Mount Everest In Season's First Casualty

In a tragic incident, a mountain climber from Nepal who had scaled the summit of Mount Everest several times was found dead on the peak, expedition organisers informed on Friday, April 15. This is the first reported death case on the world's highest mountain this climbing season.

The 38-year-old, Ngimi Tenji Sherpa, was found dead on Thursday morning near the "football field", which is believed to be a relatively safe region in the Khumbu Icefall.

High-altitude sickness likely cause behind Nepalese climber's death

"His body has been brought down. There were no accidents, and the initial medical check suggests high-altitude sickness," said Pasang Tsering Sherpa of Beyul Adventures, the local partner of US-based expedition company International Mountain Guides.

According to Channel News Asia, Sherpa was carrying equipment uphill to Camp 2, and when he arrived, he was found in a sitting position, wearing his backpack.

"The events of today have been a big shock to everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ngima's family," wrote IMG's expedition leader Greg Vernovage on the official website of the company.

Notably, the majority of deaths on Everest are Nepalese guides and porters, who risk their lives to help climbers reach the highest peak. Most of the climbers attempting to summit the 8,848 m mountain do so only with the help of at least one guide. Nepal, which is home to eighth of the world's highest peaks, sees hundreds of mountain climbers during the spring season.

(Image: AP/Representative)