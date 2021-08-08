Nepal's 5-party Coalition Govt Unveils 'common Minimum Policy', Assure Free COVID Jabs

In a recent turn of events, Nepal's five-party coalition government on August 9 unveiled its 'common minimum policy and programme' (CMP), prioritising free COVID vaccinations for all citizens, and conclusion of the political peace process. CMP is set to provide relief to the pandemic-hit industries as well as marginalized people and tackling corruption among others.

A 14-page document was formulated by Nepali Congress leader and CMP coordinator Purna Khadka at an event which was attended by PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda, Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav, and Rashtriya Janamorcha Chief Chitra Bahadur KC.

The CMP further enumerates pursuing a balanced foreign policy, safeguarding national interests, reviewing all accords and agreements that go against national interest, and resolving outstanding border issues with neighbouring countries, including Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh.

India-Nepal ties

Ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain after Nepal last year published a new political map that showed three Indian territories- Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh as part of the Himalayan nation. After Nepal released the map, India had reacted sharply, calling it a 'unilateral act' and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement' of territorial claims will not be acceptable. The CMP added that border security would be strengthened with the addition of border posts along the international border to prevent smuggling.

Nepal's Common Minimum Programme

On the economic front, the CMP stated that economic packages would be introduced to boost the country's economy hit by the pandemic. Affected industries would be given incentives, with a particular focus on tourism. CMP further states that all citizens would be vaccinated against COVID by the end of the current Nepali year which ends in April next year of the Gregorian calendar.

PM Deuba, 75, was appointed as the State leader for a record fifth time on July 12 subsequent to the Supreme Court's intervention. The completion of the CMP paves the way for the expansion of the PM Deuba-led government's Cabinet which is likely to take place on August 10.

The dissident, Madhav Nepal is yet to decide whether they will extend support to PM Deuba and join the government. While Nepal's constitution allows only 25 Cabinet ministers, currently, besides the PM, there are four Ministers and one Minister of State in the Cabinet.