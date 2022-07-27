Netanyahu Accuses PM Lapid Of Jeopardising Israel's Relationship With Russia

Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Israel’s incumbent leadership of mismanaging the country’s relationship with Russia as the war in Ukraine lingers on. Netanyahu, who is the longest serving PM of Israel and current leader of the opposition, is pulling all stops to galvanise support ahead of the November elections. Addressing a press conference in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu accused PM Yair Lapid and Defence Minister Benny Gantz of jeopardising the country’s national security. Notably, his remarks came amid growing tensions between both countries over the Kremlin’s attempts to force the Jewish Agency out of its borders.

“We have led a measure, balanced and responsible relationship with Russia,” the Likud leader said but there was “a dangerous crisis.” Netanyahu said that Lapid and Gantz were just “babbling and endangering our National security.” Under the previous Neftalli Bennet leadership, the Jewish state tried to maintain a seemingly neutral, working relationship with both Russia and Ukraine, regardless of the pressure from the west.

“We can and need to get out of this crisis,” Netanyahu said. “I’m worried that what we built over years is being undermined before our eyes in recent weeks.”

Netanyahu isn't updated: Lapid

Netanyahu’s remarks didn’t go unnoticed by the ruling leaders. In a statement, Lapid’s spokesman slammed his political rival and said that there was "no crisis." “If Netanyahu had bothered to come to Prime Minister Lapid for security and diplomacy updates, Netanyahu would have known the facts. For the benefit of the security of the State of Israel and Russian Jewry, this is an issue that must be handled discreetly and through government channels, and not in press conferences.” Later, Gantz dished out a Twitter statement saying the last person who could talk about "unnecessary squabbling on security issues is Netanyahu."

This comes as a recent report in Times of Israel revealed that Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declined to hold the position of interim foreign minister in the incumbent Yair Lapid-led government. According to the media reports, PM Lapid offered Bennett to take charge of the most crucial position but was denied by the former PM citing "personal issues".

(Image: AP)