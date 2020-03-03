Netanyahu's Likud Party Projected To Win Israel Election By All Exit Polls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is projected to win most seats in the recently concluded general election in the country. According to reports, Netanyahu's Likud party is projected to win 52-59 seats in Knesset, the Israeli parliament, by all three exit polls. However, the exit polls results show Netanyahu's right-wing party is still two seats short of a majority in the parliament.

Netanyahu couldn't form the government following elections in April and September because his party failed to gain a majority in the house. But the exit polls results could be a breather for the Prime Minister who is facing a corruption trial in the country.

Netanyahu's Likud party won 32 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, while his major challenger Benny Gantz's Blue and White party won 33 seats in the September election. Both the party combined won 65 seats while Knesset needs 61 to form a government.

After days of talks, no agreement was reached between the two largest parties and hence no government was formed. On December 11, the Knesset voted for the second time in history to dissolve itself as no party had a majority to form the new government. The first time Knesset had voted to dissolve itself was after April 2019 election results, when Netanyahu failed to form the government.

Isreal election

The election in Israel concluded on March 2 and the turnout of 71% showed that there was no fatigue among the people despite it being the third poll in less than a year. If the exit poll results are to be trusted, it shows that people have put their faith in Netanyahu once again despite all the charges of bribery and fraud that he is facing.

Media reports suggest that the support from the people could well be because of the promise that the right-wing leader made about the annexation of West Bank within weeks if he gets elected. Some are also saying that the new peace deal offered by US President Donald Trump to solve the Israel-Palestine conflict could also be the reason behind Netanyahu's good performance at the booth projected by exit polls.

Lead Image Credit: AP