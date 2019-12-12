The Debate
Netizens Elated As 'remarkable & Resilient' Greta Thunberg Is Person Of The Year For 2019

While some people remarked Teen activist Greta Thunberg as the 'person of the decade', others thanked for her being a remarkable and resilient role model.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has said that she was a bit surprised after being named the Person of the Year for 2019, even after becoming the figurehead of a global youth movement for faster action climate change. The 16-year-old is the youngest person to be chosen by the magazine in a tradition that started way back in 1927. 

Netizens elated

Thunberg made headlines for her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year. While some people congratulated her and dubbed her the 'person of the decade', others thanked for her being a remarkable and resilient role model.

 

The magazine interviewed Thunberg aboard the sailboat that took her from the United States to Europe after a hectic 11-week North American trip to several US cities and Canada. Thunberg has taken her disarmingly straightforward message, "listen to the scientists" to global decision-makers, accusing them of inaction.

(With inputs from Agencies)

