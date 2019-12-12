Netizens Elated As 'remarkable & Resilient' Greta Thunberg Is Person Of The Year For 2019

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has said that she was a bit surprised after being named the Person of the Year for 2019, even after becoming the figurehead of a global youth movement for faster action climate change. The 16-year-old is the youngest person to be chosen by the magazine in a tradition that started way back in 1927.

Netizens elated

Thunberg made headlines for her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year. While some people congratulated her and dubbed her the 'person of the decade', others thanked for her being a remarkable and resilient role model.

And well deserved! Congrats, Greta! — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 11, 2019

*person of the decade — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) December 11, 2019

Congrats Greta. I can't believe when I get to know a teenage to take the leading influence on the climate and environmental issue. By now I witness the power of Youth in my home country, Hong Kong. #HongKongProtesters may not with the same goal with U, but we share same spirit. pic.twitter.com/S2IT3SEitt — Gii D. Lupin😷 (@GiiStdWithHK) December 11, 2019

Much deserved



You have inspired generations



Thank you for being a remarkable & resilient role model for my children & every young person across the globe



🙏🏼💕 — 𝔊𝔢𝔪™💎🏳️‍🌈 (@Lady_Star_Gem) December 11, 2019

Congrats to Greta! It seems climate issues is being acknowledged! Thanks to your efforts!

As a HongKongers, I stand with Mother Nature🌱 I would like you to aware of the greatest polluter- China and also the environmental problem caused by tear gas in HK. #HKprotests pic.twitter.com/2Mn8qxQYbf — winnie the 404 not found (@poohglambert) December 11, 2019

The magazine interviewed Thunberg aboard the sailboat that took her from the United States to Europe after a hectic 11-week North American trip to several US cities and Canada. Thunberg has taken her disarmingly straightforward message, "listen to the scientists" to global decision-makers, accusing them of inaction.

(With inputs from Agencies)