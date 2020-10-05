New Caledonia Votes To Remain With France Over Independence In Latest Referendum

In the latest development from New Caledonia, the majority of voters in the South Pacific archipelago chose to remain a part of France over independence on Sunday, October 4. Out of total voters who participated in the referendum that was a part of a 30-year-long decolonisation efforts, 53.3 percent people supported maintaining ties with France and the remaining 46.7 percent sought independence.

As per reports, the overseas ministry said that the voter turnout was very high and more than 85 percent people had cast their ballots in the last hour before the polls closed. In certain stations such as in Noumea, the capital, the polls closed at least an hour late due to a huge line of voters at the closure time.

Sunday’s independence referendum was to end the disagreement between native Kanaks who want independence and residents who are willing to remain in France. As per reports, political leaders in New Caledonia have acknowledged the need for a dialogue between pro and anti-independence sides.

Read - Macron Welcomes New Caledonia Referendum Result

Read - Votes Counted In New Caledonia Referendum

History of referendums

Following the 1980s violence between the South Pacific island’s Kanak people and descendants of European settlers, a peace deal was achieved by both factions in 1988. While the Kanaks represent only 40 percent of the entire island population, as per reports, the Europeans who were born in the territory amount to about a third; others remain from mixed heritage.

Sunday’s independence referendum came in line with the several similar votes cast by the islanders in the past. A decade after the 1988 peace deal between the factions, the Noumea Agreement had granted New Caledonia the political authority and broad autonomy along with planning the organisation of up to three successive referendums.

In 2018, 56.4 percent of the people rejected independence from France in a similar referendum. The voters cast their ballots on October 4, 2020, to take part in the second round and the third referendum is reportedly expected to be organised by 2022.

While French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the “expression of confidence in the Republic” and expressed gratitude, president of the archipelago’s government, Thierry Santa acknowledged the “deep division” among the people. Santa, who supports being part of French territory, called for roundtable talks between both sides.

Read - New Caledonia Archipelago Votes On Independence From France

Read - New Caledonians Vote On Independence From France

(With AP Inputs)