'New Chapter Opened': Belgium's Secret Princess Meets Royal Father For First Time; See Pic

Following a long-drawn legal battle, the once ‘secret’ princess of Belgium has finally met her father and former monarch King Albert II. The revelation was made by the Royal Palace, which posted a photograph of the first-ever get together since the 52-year-old Dolphin got recognition as a princess. Delphine, born out of King Albert’s affair with a baroness, Sibylle de Selys Longchamps was kept a secret until she claimed to be royalty.

Joint statement issued

The photograph shared by the Palace shows Princess Delphine de Saxe-Cobourg, sitting smiling alongside Albert II and his wife, Queen Paola, in their Brussels residence. Reiterating her recognition as the princess, the palace issued a joint statement in the names of the former king, and his wife Paola and Delphine.

"This Sunday, October 25, a new chapter opened, full of emotion, understanding and, also, hope. Our meeting took place at the Chateau du Belvedere, a meeting during which each of us was able to express, serenely and with empathy, our feelings and experiences. After the tumult, the wounds and the suffering comes the time of forgiveness, healing and reconciliation. This is the patient sometimes difficult path that we have decided to take resolutely together. These first steps pave the peaceful course which it is now up to us to pursue,” the statement read.

According to Associated Press, Princess Delphine, an artist by profession is known for her quirky, sometimes outrageous, statues. Despite King Albert’s repeated denial of his paternity, she has finally recognized as a part of the Royal family earlier this year. However, she had to battle long before a DNA test proved her connection to the monarch.

