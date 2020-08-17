Malaysia Discovers New Coronavirus Strain That Is Ten Times More Infectious

Researchers in Malaysia have detected a strain of new coronavirus that is ten times more infectious than the ones known. The new mutation known as ''D614G'' has been detected in at least 45 people that are a part of a new cluster. Though Malaysia had successfully curbed the spread of novel coronavirus, a new outbreak emerged recently after a restaurant owner returning from India breached his 14-day quarantine. However, the new strain is fast infecting people across the country. Previously, the same mutant strain was discovered in another cluster in the Philippines.

Commenting on the discovery, Hisham Abdullah, Director General of Health said that the new strain could mean that existing studies on vaccines may be incomplete or ineffective against mutation. In a statement released on August 16, Abdullah added that people needed to be wary and take great precautions because the strain has now been found in Malaysia. Urging cooperation from people, he wrote that with people’s help, the chain of infection could be broken from any mutation.

Could easily enter cells

This comes as researchers in Florida said that they believe that the coronavirus has mutated in a way that makes it easy to infect human cells. In their findings uploaded on a server called BioRxiv, the researchers asserted that more study was needed to show if these mutations have altered how COVID-19 virus-infected humans. However, one researcher, who is not related to the study, said that he was sure that it has mutated and it could give a reason behind rapid spread in the Americas.

According to the researchers at Scripps Research Institute in Florida, ran a series of experiments in lab dishes that show that the D614G mutation gives the virus many more spikes, which in turn make it easier for it to get into cells. According to the researchers, the Spike protein it uses to get inside the human cell has mutated.

