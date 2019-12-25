McDonald's New Dosa Masala Burger Leaves Desi Social Media Users Asking 'Why?'

American-Fast food Company McDonalds in an attempt to woo customers this holiday season has released the New Dosa Masala Burger, a fusion food that is supposed to cater to the Indian Market. This new endeavour seems like it hasn't gone down well with customers and social media users have taken to the net to show exactly how they feel about the new burger.

Weird fusion food

The 'dosa burger' by McDonalds joins a long and infamous list of fusion food items that the internet has come across, like ‘Gulab Jamun ki sabji’ and ‘ketchup Biryani’. The new burger comes topped with rasam sauce. The internet's reaction has been mixed with users commenting 'Yikes' and asking what monstrosity the food company has created.

Take a look at the reactions of social media users below.

I just threw up in my mouth 🤮 https://t.co/tmJff8mS3h — RJ Pallavii (@RJPallavii) December 23, 2019

Forget many things thats raging across the country - this is the new low we've hit.. McD ka Burger, na Desh ka na Videsh ka https://t.co/UO1ynsVSGt — Sambit B (@mesambit) December 22, 2019

A few weeks ago, another fusion food was bearing the brunt of the internet's displeasure. A new fusion dish Gulab Jamun pav. Vada Pav is a fast food dish that is liked by people all over India, especially in Maharashtra. Since the pav is served with a spicy deep-fried vada and gulab jamun is a dessert, people are confused whether the fusion finger food has a sweet or a savoury taste.

In similar news, a restaurant in Pakistan came up with the innovative idea of gulab jamun over a pizza. A Pakistani digital news platform shared a picture of the pizza which took the internet by storm. It had juicy gulab jamuns placed on a bed of what appears to be a sweet bread and dry fruits. The picture triggered several heated online discussions over food. Is it innovative, or it's gross, they asked. While some were ready to give it a try, others were disgusted by the idea.

