New ISIS Chief Unmasked: Al-Salbi Now The Face Of Terrorism After Baghdadi's Killing

A new face of terror has emerged in the Middle East. Reportedly, the new leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) has been revealed as Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi, one of the terror group’s founding members. A British daily, citing officials from two unnamed spy services, said he had led the enslavement of the Yazidi minority in Iraq.

After the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi back in October, speculations arose as to who would come forward to act as the slain Caliph's replacement. Last year, the Islamic State's mouthpiece channel Al Furqan had announced that Abed Abraham Al Hashimi Al Quraishi was the new chief of the terror group, a name that even the senior leader and intelligence agencies were not familiar with. However, this turned out to be a pseudonym for Salbi. Salbi was announced as the ISIS leader hours after the death of Baghdadi, as is now confirmed by officials from two intelligence services.

Read: Turkey arrests four relatives of slain ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Who is the new ISIS Chief?

Salbi is one of ISIS' founding members and has allegedly lead massive terror operations across the globe. A graduate in Sharia Law from the University of Mosul, he claims to be a direct descendant of Prophet Mohammed. Salbi has also said to have led the exodus of Iraq's Yazidi minority. Back in 2014, a massive genocide was committed against the Yazidi community by ISIS who were killed, tortured, forcibly converted to Isalm, their women raped and sold to jihadists as sexual slaves. Salbi is said to be the main person behind executing this. The US has already put a $5million bounty on the new terror chief's head and is on a hunt for him. Amongst the ranks of ISIS, he is considered to be one of the most influential ideologues.

Read: Pentagon releases video, photos of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi raid, watch

'Baghdadi died like a coward, running and crying'

Back in October US President Donald Trump had announced the death of the wanted terrorist leader and ISIS Cheif Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi. Trump had given a dramatic speech saying, "He died in his compound in a tunnel whimpering crying and screaming. Last night was a great night for the United States and for the world. We will continue to pursue ISIS terrorists to their brutal end. ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi was a depraved and sick man. Now he's gone. He died a coward, running and crying." Days after Trump's announcement, ISIS confirmed the death of its terrorist chief on Al Furqan, which is the official channel of ISIS.

Read: With Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death, what's next for ISIS?

Read: ISIS confirms terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death