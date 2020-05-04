New Zealand, Australia Considering Potential Creation Of 'travel Bubble'

In a bilateral decision, New Zealand and Australia might reportedly form a "travel bubble" that would enable the travellers across both countries to resume international trips without the 14-day mandatory quarantine. The unique discussion, led by New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Australia’s PM Scott Morrison and state premiers will be held in a meeting scheduled for May 5, as per media reports. Both countries want to adopt a co-operative approach towards the restoration of normalcy as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia’s national cabinet meeting would table the trans-Tasman reopening proposal, PM Scott Morrison told the press conference, saying that the two countries have held the dialogue and managed to deploy some successful strategies. Further, he said, New Zealand’s Ardern was invited to attend the administration’s discussions last week, adding, that the New Zealand’s flattened curve with zero cases of COVID-19 manifested positive signs for the travel deal.

Meanwhile, Ardern told the news conference in Wellington that New Zealanders must expect the deal as a long-term provision. She said, the deal would not be executed in a matter of a couple of weeks or three, but the two nations had to ensure the health safety of the people to achieve the gains. The enviable position of the two nations having curbed the transmission rate led to the economic resumption plans in the next stages that include this engagement in the strategy, Ardern was quoted saying. Both the nations have a “strong record” for fighting the novel coronavirus, she added, while speaking at the conference.

Rugby team permitted to Australia

Earlier, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced that New Zealand has witnessed no additional virus-related fatalities since March 16. Further, he said, it was “symbolic” of the effort the country’s administration, healthcare, and frontline system and the citizens had put in. It was the first day of recording zero cases in New Zealand, and the country wants to keep it that day before it restores normalcy, Bloomfield said. A New Zealand rugby team was permitted to travel to Australia to begin training for a tournament while undergoing 14 days of quarantine, according to media reports.

